Fuel Carb advice

So I got my new motor running today and it goes pretty good for the most part. It's a stock 94 shortblock with an E303 cam, Y303 heads, and an old Performer 289 intake, in an old fox with a T5 and 3.73's. The carb is a Holley 4150 series 600 CFM, vac secondaries. I rebuilt it last year and it was on the mostly stock 302 I just pulled out running flawlessly. Still playing with timing, break-in, etc. on the new engine. Only issue so far is an initial bog on accel, and then really only if you stomp on it. I think I can tune it out with some work on the accelerator pump. Mainly wondering if this carb is a good fit for the engine, and whether anyone with a similar setup has any advice, like if they had to rejet, or if they had to go to a double pumper or anything. Main concern is I don't want to run it too lean I guess.
 

