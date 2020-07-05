For Sale Carb fuel stuff for sale

I have for sale the following, came off my 66 with a healthy 302. Doing a fuel injection conversion and can't use this stuff. All has less than 500 miles on them and has ALWAYS been used with ethanol free fuel. Located in Meridian Idaho.

Fram HPG-1 Filter kit - $20
50081334032_c770465093_b.jpg


Summit Racing Fuel Pressure Regulator, with -6 AN fittings and fuel pressure gauge. Currently set at 6PSI
50080507778_810bd777c2_b.jpg


Also for sale, but no photo off the car yet, is an almost brand new Edelbrock inline fuel pump (the red one). Has maybe 50 miles on it. $30
49744000196_b9482d68f4_b.jpg


All prices plus actual shipping (everything should be able to go through USPS flat rate small/medium box)
 

