Ok so i want to get a general idea of what mpg i should be getting with my current set up.
Car is carbed with a 650 edlebrock avs2, 355(i think) gears, with a 4CYL t-5. I hate this trans for alot of reasons but its what im stuck with for now.. anyways the car feels awfully geared id say similar to a 4.10 fox but not quite the same. It has basically no first gear, it can idle its way up a mountain in first nearly :D. And at 65mph it sits at 24-2500rpm and 2700 at 70. So i drove about 60 miles on 10GALLONS and really didnt drive it that hard and it was just about empty(fuel gauge is dead btw). Avg of around 7mpg:eek:. But about half of that drive i had a older edlebrock on it since this one needed to be cleaned so i cant be sure what the real mpg this current setup is getting. So i filled it up and cruised home about 30miles at 60-65 (2200-2500rpm)and filled it up again and calculated 15mpg. Is this all i can expect to get from this setup? I have heard of others with this carb getting 20-28mpg:O_o:. And does the difference of say 2300rpm vs 2800 really have such a huge impact on mpg? Thanks for any input!
 

