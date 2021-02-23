Ok so i want to get a general idea of what mpg i should be getting with my current set up.Car is carbed with a 650 edlebrock avs2, 355(i think) gears, with a 4CYL t-5. I hate this trans for alot of reasons but its what im stuck with for now.. anyways the car feels awfully geared id say similar to a 4.10 fox but not quite the same. It has basically no first gear, it can idle its way up a mountain in first nearly. And at 65mph it sits at 24-2500rpm and 2700 at 70. So i drove about 60 miles on 10GALLONS and really didnt drive it that hard and it was just about empty(fuel gauge is dead btw). Avg of around 7mpg. But about half of that drive i had a older edlebrock on it since this one needed to be cleaned so i cant be sure what the real mpg this current setup is getting. So i filled it up and cruised home about 30miles at 60-65 (2200-2500rpm)and filled it up again and calculated 15mpg. Is this all i can expect to get from this setup? I have heard of others with this carb getting 20-28mpg. And does the difference of say 2300rpm vs 2800 really have such a huge impact on mpg? Thanks for any input!