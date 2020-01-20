Carb Recommendations for 68 stock 289 2V

I am finally working on my 68 289 2V automatic that I bought as a 16 year-old in 1981. I fixed it up in high school but then parked it in 1990 because I didn't have the time or $ to fight with numerous issues. Since it had sat so long and since I figured I would only do it once, the engine is now at the machine shop getting bored for a stock rebuild. Its a numbers matching engine so i want to keep everything stock or at least easy to go back to stock. However, one of my issues when it was parked was the carburetor and I'm sure 30 years of sitting hasn't helped it any so i would really like to just put a new one on it. I'm looking for suggestions both for what carb and for where to buy it from. Not sure how big of a hurry I'm in as I'm debating about what else I want to do while the engine & transmission is out.