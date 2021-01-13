Ok so, to start off simple i have a 88lx 4cyl swapped to a 5.0 witha carb (edlebrock avs2). ive had the car for about 2 years ish and when i got it the only thing done was the motor was in the car and running great. It continued to run great this whole time until now, while ive been busy working on it as the rest of the car was basically an empty shell when i bought it, but for the past oh 4-6 months its been sitting with the occasional start up every 2-4 weeks and its always been starting and running good and id let it get warm and maybe drive it up the road and back. But yesterday i started it and got a bug up my butt to wash it and finish the car breaks etc, and i started it had no problems pulled it over to the hose and gave it a good wash. I then started it back up idk 2 hours later and went to pull it to my shop to start working on it and it stalled. It started right back up pulled it over to my shop and bam stalled again, proceeded to start it over n over and it just runs like crap all of the sudden, i messed with my adjustment screws and leaned it out and it finally started running again without stalling but it sounds like CRAP. I mean it sounds like its missing, it sounds not too unlike a tractor LOL. Sounds maybe like it has a severe header leak once its warm? So i went to start it again today, and it started right up and ran great and sounded normal so i was like ok ill take it down the rode and maybe clear it out, so i did, try, and as soon as i got on the gas under load it coughs and falls on its face over and over.. i barely got the dang thing home a 1/4 mile away.. it continues now to idle terribly like a tractor and dies over and over. I cant tell if its misfiring or what i just dont even know where to start to be honest. Bad gas maybe but 6 months isnt that long i dont think especially because it ran fine a week ago, and runs fine until warm. And also i dont have a fuel gauge working soni should probably add gas, as well as i have a inline holly fuel pump. But the inline filter stays having gas in it so i dont think its near empty yet.. help appreciated.