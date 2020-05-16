Carbon fiber hood recommendations?

Prerunner5.0

Prerunner5.0

Member
Apr 14, 2020
12
2
13
32
San Diego
I'm looking into buying a carbon fiber hood for my all black '94 coupe. It has a 427w stroker that did not fit perfectly under the stock Cobra hood currently on the car and has caused it to warp slightly over time.

I'm considering this carbon fiber Cobra R hood from Mr. Body Kit with better clearance

94-98 Mustang COBRA R 2000 (Y2K) Hood (CARBON FIBER) [94FDMUS2DCR-010C] - $899.99 : MrBodykit.com, The Most Diverse Mustang Bodykits and Mustang Aftermarket Parts on the Planet

MrBodykit.com 94-98 Mustang COBRA R 2000 (Y2K) Hood (CARBON FIBER) [94FDMUS2DCR-010C] - CARBON FIBER - All mrbodykit aerodynamic parts and auto accessories give you the best in show and off-road performance. All of our fiberglass and carbon fiber products are designed with the driver and show...
www.mrbodykit.com

My question:

Has anybody purchased hoods or other body panels from this website before? If anyone can attest to the fit/finish/overall quality of this company I'd greatly appreciate it. Couldn't find any reviews online...

Or any recommendations toward other companies with quality carbon fiber hoods would be awesome.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Prerunner5.0

Prerunner5.0

Member
Apr 14, 2020
12
2
13
32
San Diego
I was just checking the website again and noticed the hood is actually manufactured by Vis Racing. Is this a solid company? I am not familiar.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Coyote Stipes Fitment 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
bentley429isBAC Carbon fiber hood 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 83
B 94-98 heat extractor hood (carbon fiber) Interior Exterior Parts 4
C Carbon Fiber Hood Anyone Have Them? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
I 99-04 Carbon Fiber Stock Hood w/ Scoop -- BO! Interior Exterior Parts 2
9 carbon fiber hood? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
B Help w/ a Carbon Fiber Hood 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
T Bought a Carbon Fiber hood and trunk 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 29
S Carbon fiber cowl hood on a fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
FlyBy763 carbon fiber hood scoops 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
SuperStang83 Anyone have experience with carbon fiber hoods? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
M What is the weight on A 5.0 Carbon Fiber Hood 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
BLOWN 5.0 FOX Carbon Fiber Hoods??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
mustangkid05 carbon fiber hoods on stangs 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
Bens95cobra8594 Is Anyone Running Carbon Fiber Hood/Trunk/other parts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
MY281 Roush S351 CARBON FIBER HOOD ? Special Production 7
B help me find rims and a carbon fiber hood 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 14
mustangkid05 carbon fiber hoods on stangs 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 43
A fox body carbon fiber hoods? Regional Forums and Event Information 2
B carbon fiber cowl hood question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
PonyboyIsaac Carbon fiber hood painted!lotsa pics and 3 vids 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 46
PonyboyIsaac Carbon fiber hood is on!pics inside 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 85
Mstng2 Roush 04 OEM Cobra Carbon Fiber Hood? Special Production 5
Mstng2 04 OEM Carbon FIber Hood?? SVT Tech Forum 5
S anyone make a Carbon fiber hood for 1969 mustang? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
Mstng2 Roush 99-04 Saleen Carbon Fiber hood Special Production 13
T carbon fiber '67-'68 hoods and turnklids? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
S Carbon Fiber hood on ebay 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
jeffnoel Carbon fiber hood SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
alcino VIS Racing offers a carbon fiber hood! 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 17
gruvee87vertgt True or false. Carbon fiber hood looks bad on a fox? pics please. links please. Mustang Sound & Shine All 4
SmithCobra95 Carbon Fiber Hoods SVT Tech Forum 0
88mustang_gt 87-93 Carbon Fiber Hood? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
C '95 Carbon Fiber Cobra R hood? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
mineralgsvt '99-up with Carbon Fiber Hoods? SVT Tech Forum 3
dsg_gt2004 any pics of DSG mustangs with carbon fiber hoods SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 15
J Carbon Fiber Hood Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
L Carbon Fiber hoods un-painted too ricey? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 68
BlueOvalStangGT Wanted :pics Of Carbon Fiber Hoods 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 32
kylew5 My new Carbon Fiber hood. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 84
L Carbon Fiber Hood from California Mustang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
R For Sale APR 67” GT250 Carbon Fiber Wing Interior Exterior Parts 4
Slow92Vert Paint and Body S550 Carbon fiber doors install “So-Cal” 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
J 8.8 carbon fiber clutch packs tight SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T For Sale Autometer Carbon Fiber Wideband A/F Ratio Gauge $300 Other Classifieds 0
Luis Carp Carbon Engine Radiator Cover Cap On My Mustang 2015 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
Mark Werner SOLD Used Jlt Carbon Fiber Cai For 11-14 Gt Engine and Power Adder 0
T Video Gt350r Walkaround + Halfcut Engine / Carbon Fiber Wheel 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
k1DBLITZ Rtr Surround W/ducts Vs Carbon Fiber Surround 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Carbon Fiber Cai 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom