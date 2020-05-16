Carbon fiber hood recommendations?

94-98 Mustang COBRA R 2000 (Y2K) Hood (CARBON FIBER) [94FDMUS2DCR-010C] - $899.99 : MrBodykit.com, The Most Diverse Mustang Bodykits and Mustang Aftermarket Parts on the Planet MrBodykit.com 94-98 Mustang COBRA R 2000 (Y2K) Hood (CARBON FIBER) [94FDMUS2DCR-010C] - CARBON FIBER - All mrbodykit aerodynamic parts and auto accessories give you the best in show and off-road performance. All of our fiberglass and carbon fiber products are designed with the driver and show...

I'm looking into buying a carbon fiber hood for my all black '94 coupe. It has a 427w stroker that did not fit perfectly under the stock Cobra hood currently on the car and has caused it to warp slightly over time.I'm considering this carbon fiber Cobra R hood from Mr. Body Kit with better clearanceMy question:Has anybody purchased hoods or other body panels from this website before? If anyone can attest to the fit/finish/overall quality of this company I'd greatly appreciate it. Couldn't find any reviews online...Or any recommendations toward other companies with quality carbon fiber hoods would be awesome.