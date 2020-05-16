Carbon fiber hood recommendations?

Prerunner5.0
I'm looking into buying a carbon fiber hood for my all black '94 coupe. It has a 427w stroker that did not fit perfectly under the stock Cobra hood currently on the car and has caused it to warp slightly over time.
I'm considering this carbon fiber Cobra R hood from Mr. Body Kit with better clearance
My question:
Has anybody purchased hoods or other body panels from this website before? If anyone can attest to the fit/finish/overall quality of this company I'd greatly appreciate it. Couldn't find any reviews online...
Or any recommendations toward other companies with quality carbon fiber hoods would be awesome.
Or any recommendations toward other companies with quality carbon fiber hoods would be awesome.