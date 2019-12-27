Carburetor for 93 2.3L non turbo

If you really want to ditch a good EFI system for a carb, you have three "good" choices.



1. Holley/Weber 5200

2. Holley 2300

3. Holley 390cfm 4-bbl.



The first choice was actually used by Ford on some 2.0, 2.3, and 2.8 applications. It was also really popular on VWs back in the day. There are multiple cfm ratings, so do some research.



The 2300 is a lot like the old Autolite/Motorcraft 2100 and 2150. It's simple, available in 350 and 500cfm (the Autolite/Motorcraft carbs were available in multiple sizes up to 480cfm), and reliable. I recommend the Holley 2300 over the Autolite/Motorcraft options because it's more easily tuned, but if you can find one of those for the right price in good shape, they will work too.



The 390cfm 4-bbl from Holley is a great choice for the 2.3 as well. It'll require an adapter plate or the old Offenhauser intake manifold for these engines, but it works quite well.



There are other choices, I once ran a 500cfm Rochester 2G from a Chevrolet pickup on my 2.3, but I recommended the three I did and mentioned the 2100 for a reason.