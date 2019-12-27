Carburetor for 93 2.3L non turbo

Hey everyone, I am doing a EFI to carb swap on my 93' 2.3L and was wondering what a good carb would be for this application. My distributor and coil are ordered and on their way so all I need is the carb. My budget for one is around $150-$200 any help would be massively appreciated. Thanks! ( I have a OMC Cobra intake manifold on right now)
 
If you really want to ditch a good EFI system for a carb, you have three "good" choices.

1. Holley/Weber 5200
2. Holley 2300
3. Holley 390cfm 4-bbl.

The first choice was actually used by Ford on some 2.0, 2.3, and 2.8 applications. It was also really popular on VWs back in the day. There are multiple cfm ratings, so do some research.

The 2300 is a lot like the old Autolite/Motorcraft 2100 and 2150. It's simple, available in 350 and 500cfm (the Autolite/Motorcraft carbs were available in multiple sizes up to 480cfm), and reliable. I recommend the Holley 2300 over the Autolite/Motorcraft options because it's more easily tuned, but if you can find one of those for the right price in good shape, they will work too.

The 390cfm 4-bbl from Holley is a great choice for the 2.3 as well. It'll require an adapter plate or the old Offenhauser intake manifold for these engines, but it works quite well.

There are other choices, I once ran a 500cfm Rochester 2G from a Chevrolet pickup on my 2.3, but I recommended the three I did and mentioned the 2100 for a reason.
 
And none of those can be bought for 150-200.00.
and fix the thread title ”Mod dude”.
 
can you get one from an old Ranger? Should work. Or Pinto/Bobcat, Fairmont, etc.

As long as the engine is close to stock, the stock motocraft carb will feed it just fine. Even slightly modded, it'll feed it just fine. They don't require much.

What are you doing for fuel pump?
 
Bull:poo:.

Ebay, swap meets, salvage yards. Then a $30 rebuild kit.

Hell, I got lucky and picked up a reman 2150 still sealed at a swap meet for $50. It's still on the 2.8 I pulled out of the old man's Capri for the 5.0 swap.

Here's four candidates on Ebay right now, I'd verify whether nor not they needed a rebuild when I got them, and any of the above could use some choke work more than likely (I detest hot water chokes, and usually convert those to manual). On top of that, any of them may need to be re-jetted for OP's application, but all will work.

