Yes, I have seen the posts about Cardone distributors... but I assume that might be isolated incidents.

Well, my experience will be added to this growing group.



I have a 1990 GT, with roughly 170,000kilometers. I have just received this car back after it leaving my possession for the past 18 years. After receiving it back (it spent 12 years in a garage) I have gone about the usual refurbishing, but had recently run across some issues of bucking/stuttering after the car is hot, which has gotten worse the last little while, so I thought it was time to throw in a replacement distributor while I source and prepare to rebuild my factory unit.



I installed the new cardone distributor (842892MA) yesterday with little issue. Car started immediately, ran smoothly. I set base timing and went for a test drive around the block. Ran good. Decided to do a longer trip out into the back roads and it did well (I did notice a slight stutter up high, but assumed I may have a fueling issue due to old fuel filter). Still, performance was much better.



Got home, let it cool down, changed the fuel filter out. Tried to start the car... crank no start

Thought the pump may need to prime fuel system... A few key ons until pump sounded like it was under load and crank....no start

Checked at schraeder valve at front... fuel sprayed out... checked spark... none



Decided to replace coil (because I had it on hand) and checked spark.. nothing.



Put original old distributor back in.... car fired right up.



From running well without incident, to cooling down, to dead. I was surprised to say the least.



Now fighting with partsavatar to get refunded. They only want to replace the unit, but I have to buy the same unit first, send in mine and wait for the refund, meanwhile, the price has gone up $20 for the unit (wondering if this is only when viewed from my account). They are asking me for vin, pics of the faulty unit, my old unit, etc. Should have just dealt with a local supply store for this problematic part, at least I would have someone real to deal with.



Ok, rant over.



I will be rebuilding my original dist., so, if anyone can provide the part #s for motorcraft PIP, TFI and any other recommended rebuild parts for my original distributor, please chime in.