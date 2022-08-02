This listing is for 3 brand new Carroll Shelby gunmetal wheels and tires. They are model Carroll Shelby CS-14. The sizes and quantities are x1 275x35x20 (front) and x2 305x30x20 (rear). So to be clear there are 1 front and 2 rear. They fit any mustang from 2005-2022. The tires are nitto NT555. They have no damage and have never been put on a car. They were mounted and balanced from the factory. These wheels are offset 40mm in front and 50mm in rear. They give any mustang an aggressive stance. Looking to sell locally around the Birmingham area. Will only meet at police station for both of our safety. If necessary, we can talk about shipping. Please feel free to ask any questions. Asking 1500 for all 3.​