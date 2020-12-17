Carter 0-1719 3939S 5 button top fuel pump

bnero42
Member
-
- Jan 15, 2020
-
- 20
-
- 11
-
- 13
-
- 48
Soooo - was doing some research on this fuel pump that came with the 74 302 block I have turned into a stroker - thread on the site-
Saw somewhere that this pump is the HIPO original equipment on some of the Uber rare engines.... pics attached comments welcome - dont want to out this on the 347 if it is a rare part....
Saw somewhere that this pump is the HIPO original equipment on some of the Uber rare engines.... pics attached comments welcome - dont want to out this on the 347 if it is a rare part....