Carter 0-1719 3939S 5 button top fuel pump

B

bnero42

Member
Jan 15, 2020
20
11
13
48
New Hampshire
Soooo - was doing some research on this fuel pump that came with the 74 302 block I have turned into a stroker - thread on the site-
Saw somewhere that this pump is the HIPO original equipment on some of the Uber rare engines.... pics attached comments welcome - dont want to out this on the 347 if it is a rare part....
 

Attachments

  • 63EBF298-9382-43AE-AFC8-2A4D4277B027.jpeg
    63EBF298-9382-43AE-AFC8-2A4D4277B027.jpeg
    404.8 KB · Views: 2
  • 9E06D49B-06AC-4EC3-846C-12E043E80A3F.jpeg
    9E06D49B-06AC-4EC3-846C-12E043E80A3F.jpeg
    264.7 KB · Views: 2
  • CE2EE4E7-6D1B-4789-98A6-0C521C3D8F0B.jpeg
    CE2EE4E7-6D1B-4789-98A6-0C521C3D8F0B.jpeg
    198 KB · Views: 1
  • 3081004C-387C-465D-A222-F6345279EF42.jpeg
    3081004C-387C-465D-A222-F6345279EF42.jpeg
    349 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
D
Engine rebuild or swap
Replies
2
Views
671
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Hack
Hack
CarMichael Angelo
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
S
99 Gt Intermittent Driveability Problems
Replies
3
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Herb Butler
Herb Butler
J
5.0 Ho Swapped Comet Lean Backfire Issue
Replies
22
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jas280z
J
Top Bottom