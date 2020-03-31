Catalyst converter‘s Turning red hot!

What’s going on guys! I’m currently restoring a 1994 mustang GT 5.0! The car has not been operated in eight years it was Only started time to time. Purchased the vehicle from a relative. He claims the reason he stopped driving it was because he was having loss of power when accelerating. I changed the fuel pump drained the old gas and got it running. Car responded great. Shortly after the car would not start easy, would run sluggish and the cats turned red hot! I was thinking my cats were clogged or maybe the injectors? Any help or advice would be appreciated



all I’ve done to the car as of now

Engine coolant,Thermostat,Fuel filter

Fuel pump,Air filter and battery. Will be changing the spark pugs and oil this weekend hopefully!