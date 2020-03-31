Catalyst converter‘s Turning red hot!

2

2020 PP2 5.0

New Member
Mar 31, 2020
1
0
0
25
Texas
What’s going on guys! I’m currently restoring a 1994 mustang GT 5.0! The car has not been operated in eight years it was Only started time to time. Purchased the vehicle from a relative. He claims the reason he stopped driving it was because he was having loss of power when accelerating. I changed the fuel pump drained the old gas and got it running. Car responded great. Shortly after the car would not start easy, would run sluggish and the cats turned red hot! I was thinking my cats were clogged or maybe the injectors? Any help or advice would be appreciated

all I’ve done to the car as of now
Engine coolant,Thermostat,Fuel filter
Fuel pump,Air filter and battery. Will be changing the spark pugs and oil this weekend hopefully!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


74stang2togo

74stang2togo

NERD!
Mod Dude
Mar 7, 2002
6,986
2,864
224
Welcome to the site, moved your thread to the correct forum from "Other Auto Tech" (that one's a black hole from which your post would've never seen light).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Electrical 1987 GT turn signal/hazard light problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
D Engine v6 bought as bad starter turned out to be locked motor. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
DD2000GT 2013 5.0 Gt O2/catalyst Emission Monitor Issues 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Green Machine Fitch Fuel Catalyst 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
J catalyst converter question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Similar threads
Electrical 1987 GT turn signal/hazard light problem
Engine v6 bought as bad starter turned out to be locked motor.
2013 5.0 Gt O2/catalyst Emission Monitor Issues
Fitch Fuel Catalyst
catalyst converter question
Top Bottom