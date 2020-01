X2!

Hi,

I’m also in Mass. & we get it yearly, inspection process is monitored by cameras piped directly to the DMV in most spots.

If your CARB, they will certainly do a visual. Being OBD-2 compounds the issue, you’d need to run MIL eliminators, or disable the downstream sensors via programming.

Running Cat’s is not going to affect your performance enough to make a difference. My suggestion is just going with a compliant high flow Catted H & avoid the headaches.

-John