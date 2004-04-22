CCRM Or The PCM?

i personally dont think its the ccrm (houses the 5 relays). i too have been having some fuel problems that gave the 556 code and im trying to find if it is a ground problem or not. my battery gave out on me a few days ago for no reason and it really has never done that before. im hoping it has nothign to do with the ground draining power.



i was told the fuel pump relay really only gives out or is working but there are some cases where it could not be "working properly" as in there is power going through sometimes (usually only happens when you hit a bump or something like that). i guess i really dont have an answer for you but here is some info my buddy gave to me to check the pcm and ccrm if there is something wrong.





Do this:



Start the engine and let it idle. While it's idling, grab and jiggle the harness between the ECM and the CCRM. If the engine stumbles at all, you've got a short in the wire going to pin 22. If it runs fine, gently rap the handle of a large screwdriver against the CCRM. If this causes a stumble, replace the CCRM. If everything is still fine, replace the fuel pump relay.







*insert* i dont think he understood about our fuel pump relay being part of the ccrm so just forget that part....he then wrote this after i tried all that*







First though, do what I outlined above, including replacing the fuel pump relay if jiggling the harness doesn't cause a stumble. If, after doing all that, and replacing the fuel pump relay, you still have a problem, then do the following four steps...



1) With Key OFF, disconnect the CCRM, and measure the resistance of CCRM between pins 18 and 24.



It should be between 65 and 120 ohms. If it's not, replace the CCRM. If it is, then you need to check the continuity of the fuel pump circuit....



2) With Key OFF, and CCRM disconnected, disconnect the ECM at the 60 pin connector. Measure the resistance between pin 22 at the 60 pin connector, and pin 18 at the CCRM harness connector.



The resistance should be less than 5 ohms. If it's not, there's an open in the wire between those two pins, and you must find and repair it. If the resistance is less than 5 ohms, you need to check the fuel pump circuit for a short to power...



3) With the CCRM disconnected, and the ECM disconnected, turn the key ON, and measure the voltage between the negative battery post, and pin 22 in the 60 pin harness connector.



The voltage should be less than 1 volt. If it's not, the wire that goes to the 22 pin is shorted to power somewhere, and you need to find and fix it. If the voltage is less than 1 volt, then you need to check the fuel pump circuit for a short to ground...



4) With the CCRM disconnected, and the ECM disconnected, and the key OFF, measure the resistance between pin 22 and the negative battery post. The resistance should be greater than 10k ohms. If it isn't, the wire that goes to pin 22 is shorted to ground somewhere, and you must find and repair it. If the resistance is greater than 10k ohms, the ECM is bad, and must be replaced.













*he is a very knowledgable guy but none of it really solved my problem (which has recently seemed to go away lol but try all that and see what you get....you can get the ccrm diagram from the FAQ on top of the first page of this forum and you gotta look up the pcm diagram (very simple, if you need help ill look for you too). hope you figure it out man*