SN95Oh
- Oct 7, 2003
- 91
- 0
- 0
- 36
Ok Heres the story.
I installed the a new trickflow intake the other day. And It ran good For about an hour. And then it started sputtering and would stall sometimes at idle. So I checked for intake/vacuum leaks. I did not see a one. So I tried installing a new fuel pump (155llph BBK) And it did not fix a thing... So a couple of days later my car broke down a couple cities away from my house. So I just took it to a machinic across the street. He got it running. He said it was the fuel level sensor... But Does that have anything to do with It not running? Is that tied in with the computer? I was like Wtf... It costed me 230 total with parts. I was mad as H3ll, But oh well at least it runs. But I still Had the problem with the sputtering and stalling. And now the cooling fan will not come on by itself... I had to run a wire from the accessory to the fan so the car wouldn't overheat. And I tried running a hot wire to the fuel pump thinking it might help. But no... I wouldn't think it would be a relay would it? Because if the relay went out wouldn't the car not run at all? That is what people told me "If the fuel pump relay was bad the car would not run at all." When I to check the computer codes before the fan stopped working it gave me a code like "Primary fuel pump relay circuit fault" and the a week later it said "Seconday fuel pump circuit fault" and now after the fan stopped working it says something like ".... Out of Range" I forgot the first part... But the fuel pump primes when I turn the key... The cooling fan will not come on even if I turn the a/c on... When I test the codes the cooling fan comes on normally through the speeds, and the fuel pump primes... I dont know guys... The car has been running like a v6 "no offence to the v6 stangers" Maybe the CCRM or the PCM (This is the computer inside the passenger kick panel right" Please help anyone...
