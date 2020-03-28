CCRM, PCM, or something else?

Hello - First time posting. I need help with my '00 v6. some background: I started having some trouble with starting it last fall ( having to let it crank a few times before it it would start). I put it away for the winter, putting a battery tender on to keep it from going dead.



Fast forward to a few weeks ago, I went to try and start it, and all it would do is crank but never turn over. I know that you need fuel, oxygen, and a spark to get an engine going, I now i was getting air, and the starter seemed fine, so i checked the fuel. I replaced the fuel pump and fuel filter, went to start it up again, and... you guessed it, wouldn't start. (Before you hassle me for diagnosis by swapping parts, I checked with a few neighbors that are mechanics we checked the fuel pressure prior and there was none).



In addition to the car not turning over, the fan runs constantly, the odometer reads dashes, Check engine light is on and theft light is fast blinking. I have a OBD reader (autel MD802) but it says it can't connect. I have read other posts on the forum, so I started checking all the fuses (engine and under dash) I tested for power at F2.2, F2.8 & F2.34. Those all have power with Key on.



I checked the CCRM, I have power at pin 12, 24, 10, but not on pin 8. I have voltage at the Inertia switch as well



I have checked the grounds to see if they are loose - The one by the battery, the one by the radiator/ air intake, the one by the under dash fuse box, the one in the trunk, and the one by the PCM.



what else am I missing?