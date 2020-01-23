Ccrm relays

Greetings from the U.K.,
Just a short and to the point question regarding the relays in the ccrm, are the relays just the run of the mill standard relay or are they fitted with resistors or any other such things, my main concern is over the pcm power relay. Thanks.
