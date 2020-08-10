Have a 2001 mustang gt manual. The electric fan and fuel pump stopped working. I replaced the ccrm and they still wont work have checked every fuse that I know of. I can turn the fan on with my scanner put it wont turn on with ignition switch like before issue. I dropped the tank and pulled the fuel pump. Hooked it to 12v and it didnt do anything ordered new pump should be in by friday I'm not sure what fried everything or what I'm missing please help I've searched multiple threads for the last week.