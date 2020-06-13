CD Error with Shaker 500

D

dagamaard

New Member
Jun 13, 2020
2
0
1
40
Dublin, CA
Hi All -

When I try to eject a CD from my Shaker 500, it just makes a whirring noise for a few seconds, then displays "CD Error".

How do I fix this? Is there a way to take out the head unit and pry the CDs loose? Or do I have to just replace the head unit?

For context, this started happening after the battery went dead.

Thanks!
 

