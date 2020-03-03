Center console arm rest diagram

DemonGT
Founding Member
-
- May 24, 2002
-
- 610
-
- 1
-
- 19
I took apart my center console and arm rest so i could dye the plastic parts and now i cant figure out how to get the arm rest part
put back together? It has two rods that go through with plastic bushings but i cant figure out what bushings go where?
Dose anyone have a picture of there center arm rest or a diagram?
put back together? It has two rods that go through with plastic bushings but i cant figure out what bushings go where?
Dose anyone have a picture of there center arm rest or a diagram?