Center Console E Brake Handle - Seal and Retaining Ring Failure

The e brake handle seal and retaining ring have come off the center console top on my Coupe. I fished them out and then remembered how easy it is to get the top off and removed it. The plastic studs on the center console top are all gone (read broke) that hold the retaining ring on. Has anyone reattached the seal without those plastic studs and if so how? I have always wanted the cup holders so buying a new cover would be the easy way out (sans painting it black) but seems like this comes up alot yet I cannot find anything but one youtube video where a guy uses 3M tape. In the comments in that video he does state that two years later the tape started to fail.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gARS_5F61c
 
