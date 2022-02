The only thing that's there for those to scrape on is the ThrowOut Bearing (TOB). I would hazard to guess that your TOB was either bad when it was initially installed, or worn/broken and is not spinning around the center.



The other possibility is that the clutch plate was not centered when it was initially installed.



Either way: Put the clutch back in with a new TOB and use an alignment tool to get it centered before torquing it down. Use a torque wrench.