Ceramic and anti friction coatings

Now I want a 10 year badge
Sep 1, 2010
2,508
399
124
Kearney, NE
Who has experience with ceramic coatings on pistons, combustion chambers and anti friction coatings on the sides of the pistons?
A long time ago, Hot Rod tested DIY bake on coatings for pistons etc. (I am not meaning the latest paint protectant.) They compared how long it took to melt the faces of an untreated and a treated piston with a cutting torch. I think the back side of the treated piston eventually melted, but not the face.
In my latest engine build, I have a professionally applied ceramic heat coating to the new pistons and reshaped and oversized valved combustion chambers. My idea is to keep the heat working then send it out the exhaust rather than build up on the parts or in the cooling system, so I can have more advanced ignition timing, cooler temp and less pinging, or at least have an easier time running cheaper gas with the C/R.
It’s going to be a while until the rest of the car is ready for the engine, so I am wondering if anyone can give feedback from their experiences with the products.
 

