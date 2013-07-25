Cervini Cowl Hood/hinge Shim?

I am trying to get my cervini cowl hood to fit/align but the back of the hood at the fire wall sits too low. Did the original hood hinges have shims on them? I had a complete lift off hood before this and the hood hinges had the posts for hood pins welded on them. I got a set of hinges from a junk yard to replace these but I did not pay attention when I pulled them off. It looks like there is some fading in the shape of a rectangle on these hinges where some shims would have went.



Also, I don't have the cowl to firewall seal/weather stripping. would this cause my hood to sit up higher?



Thanks!