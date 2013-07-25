Cervini Cowl Hood/hinge Shim?

I am trying to get my cervini cowl hood to fit/align but the back of the hood at the fire wall sits too low. Did the original hood hinges have shims on them? I had a complete lift off hood before this and the hood hinges had the posts for hood pins welded on them. I got a set of hinges from a junk yard to replace these but I did not pay attention when I pulled them off. It looks like there is some fading in the shape of a rectangle on these hinges where some shims would have went.

Also, I don't have the cowl to firewall seal/weather stripping. would this cause my hood to sit up higher?

Thanks!
 

Thanks! I noticed that last night and adjusted them as high as they would go. I haven't put the hood back on yet but it didn't look like it would make that much of a difference.

Will the cowl to firewall seal make a difference?
 
Here is a picture of what I'm talking about. See how low the hood is in the back? I heard cervinis was good because of the fit. The hinges are adjusted all the way up. Am I missing something? I've bee researching and haven't found any posts where someone had to shim the hood hinges to get it lined up.
One thing, I'm pretty sure the owner before me hood flew open because it had to cowl vent and the cowl was really bent up. I had it smoothed out but do you think that's affecting how the rear of the hood lays?

Thanks
2013-07-26 21.20.20.jpg
 
post additional pics
1. of the entire front end and hood
2. Underneath shot with the hood up at the hinges where it attaches to the hood

I've had several Cervini hoods and none of them looked like that. They bolt right in and with minimal adjustments fit nice. Look at my sig pic. That is a used Cervini hood. I simply bolted it right on and adjusted the hinges.

Are the hinges all bent out of shape?
 
I can get some more pics. I've been playing with it and it is looking better except for the back passenger side corner sitting low. I have all the rubber bumpers along the sides where the hood rests and I just ordered a new hood to firewalk seal to see if that helps. It also latches much better because I elongated the holes on the latch mounting bracket. I got my hinges from a junk yard car but I think they are in decent shape. I may need to elongate those holes to lift the hood in the rest more. Thanks!
 
