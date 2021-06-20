Cervinis cobra kit???

B

Bdude93

Member
Oct 16, 2020
11
4
13
38
Ferndale, MI
Hello,
I’m doing a 93 cobra clone out of my 90LX. Has anyone installed a cervinis kit? I have concerns about how the side skirts mount… being double taped along the rocker under the door, has anyone experienced clearance issues when closing the door?
I’ve also heard about how tight the rear bumper fits. In some cases, even cracking at the corners under the taillights because of the tension.
Has anyone experienced any of these issues or any other potential problems with this kit?

BW
 

