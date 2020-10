I am looking for a Cervinis 05-09 Mustang tail light conversion kit. I recently bought a 07 GT with the Cervinis Eleanor body kit on it and would really like to finish it off with these tail lights. Cervinis stopped making this kit sometime ago. Would really like a NIB kit but would also consider a gently used one. Please let me know if you have one of these that I could take off your hands. I appreciate it. Thanks. Jon