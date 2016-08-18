chasM said: I'm having the same problem also. I've replaced chains, guides and tensioners as soon as I heard the first tick. All guides were still intact, but very worn at 196k. The original passenger side tensioner was stiff, and it's chain had slack. After I replaced chains,guide, tensioners the chain noise came back within 100 miles. I reopened the timing cover and the right side was a little loose. I replaced that tensioner, but again within 100 miles the rattle is back. I put an external oil pressure gauge on and I get 80 psi on a cold start 20+ at idle warm. I'm pulling my hair out. Help Click to expand...

As has been mentioned in this thread, the debris from the prior chain guide as well as the ground up plastic falls down into the oil pan and blocks or restricts the oil pick up screen. What have you done to CLEAN the oil pan?There is NEVER a better time to install a new oil pump when performing a timing chain set install. If this were my car, maybe not the first time but most certainly the SECOND time I would also install a new oil pump after cleaning the pick up tube.When the tensioner was removed, was there ANY metal debris behind the Tensioner? If so this indicates the possibility of metal debris blocking the oil passage ways. If so this largely means that the oil pressure reading at the oil pressure sender is irrelevant.If this motor is using the plastic version of the tensioners, perhaps consider switching to the metal versions. The metal versions have a LATCH that will keep tension on the chain in the absence of oil pressure. Perhaps this can offer some relief.Have you inspected the cam tower caps for evidence of excessive bearing ware? Consider IF true this could cause the turning effort to be greater than it should be. Thusthe new chain to ware out quicker.Finally. Some consideration should be given to excessive bearing clearanceslow oil pressure through out the motor.