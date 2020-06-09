Changing 4inch stock center screen to 8inch double din

This is my current center dash orientation but with the 4 inch screen with number pad. No touch HVAC controls and no toggle switches but buttons.

stock_dash.png





I want to move to this type of setup below with a touch screen with android auto and navigation. Everywhere i look online i can only find the center console swap for the touchscreen hvac controls which i dont have. Where can i find a bezel and screen that works for my particular configuration. I want to keep the price under 500-600$

Tomtop.jpg
 

