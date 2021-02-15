Changing 91 foxbody oil pan to a slanted oil pan?

I own a 91 foxbody and need to replace the oil pan gasket. I know how annoying this is going to be because it's old and the gasket will need to be scraped, and if I don't lift the engine and just replace it through the small clearance the old gasket parts will fall into the oil pan when scraping old gasket off. Does any know if I could just angle grind this factory curved oil pan with two sides to drain oil, and replace it with a slanted one where it can slide in and out without having to lift the engine just to replace the gasket?