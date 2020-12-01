Changing fluids, couple questions?

Sycostang67

Sycostang67

Sep 27, 2019
Kuna, ID
My car recently passed 100k and I'm about to go change all the fluids. I've been looking into using the Redline 75-140 in my diff and it says you likely wont need to add the LSD friction modifier. Has anyone used this stuff that can attest to this? The friction modifier is only a few dollars more so it's no big deal but would rather not spend the money if I don't have to. I'll also be changing the transmission fluid as well, Mercon V synthetic ATF is what seems to be correct for a 5 speed manual?

What are you guys doing for coolant? I assume I still have the OEM ford gold, should I put that back in or flush it all out and go with something else?
 
7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Sep 1, 2010
Kearney, NE
As for the coolant, I’d recommend flushing it all out and using what Ford specifies. If the green or universal Prestone was all it took to prevent corrosion, they would have gone with the cheaper stuff.

Now as far as the differential, clutch chatter stinks as bad as slipping clutches. It should not hurt to add it anyway.
 
