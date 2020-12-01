Changing fluids, couple questions?

My car recently passed 100k and I'm about to go change all the fluids. I've been looking into using the Redline 75-140 in my diff and it says you likely wont need to add the LSD friction modifier. Has anyone used this stuff that can attest to this? The friction modifier is only a few dollars more so it's no big deal but would rather not spend the money if I don't have to. I'll also be changing the transmission fluid as well, Mercon V synthetic ATF is what seems to be correct for a 5 speed manual?



What are you guys doing for coolant? I assume I still have the OEM ford gold, should I put that back in or flush it all out and go with something else?