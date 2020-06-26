Hey guys,



Looks like I have a massive lower intake gasket leak. Right behind the distributor on the block where rtv goes.



Just looking for tips and advice. My first time doing it. I planned on changing out fuel injector o-rings, distributor o-ring while I'm at it.



I have fel pro 1550S-3 gaskets, arp intake bolts, and right stuff rtv.



Thanks for any help you can provide.