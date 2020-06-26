Engine Changing lower intake gaskets

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
192
53
38
Hey guys,

Looks like I have a massive lower intake gasket leak. Right behind the distributor on the block where rtv goes.

Just looking for tips and advice. My first time doing it. I planned on changing out fuel injector o-rings, distributor o-ring while I'm at it.

I have fel pro 1550S-3 gaskets, arp intake bolts, and right stuff rtv.

Thanks for any help you can provide.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Changed lower intake and It WONT SEAL? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
A Suspension 2003 Mustang Gt Convertible Suspension Change SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
B SOLD Lfp Cobra Mustang Lower Crank Pulley Kit W/ Quick Change Ring 03-04 Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
from6to8 Alignment Needed When Changing Rear Arms Upper And Lower As Well........ 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
Strype Lower Control Arm Change (How To) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
04GT Changing oil on lowered stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 16
propellerhead Describe the changes you felt after installing aftermarket lower control arms. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 31
DoctorB712 How hard is it to change the lower control arms? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Fast02 Lowering car changes pinion angle causing vibration and premature pinion seal damage! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
I changing front lower ball joints... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
cjman15 Necesary to upgrade the rear upper control bars when you change tha lowers? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
P Lowering Kit = changing stock shocks also? 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 46
T changing wheels 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
F Changing 4inch stock center screen to 8inch double din 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
LILCBRA Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
J Sudden change in motor 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M PCM change for tranny swap? '94 V6 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
92j3ieje8 How many miles is an oil change needed for a v6 o4 mustang? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
kiddiccarus Considering Changing Fuel Pump (Discussion With Myself) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
R 2013 Mustang GT pad and rotor change, need help. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
P Help..need on changing tranny dipstick. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
C how to change the ignition on a mustang I just want to know I've been looking around and I can't find it for a specific year and Mom for a mustang II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
H 96 Gear Change Information 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
J 2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
D 93 LX 2.3L no change when I unplug MAF 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 12
from6to8 The bible on what to change while the motor is out? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
Mstng93SSP Has anyone used the tool to hold lifters up for cam change? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 28
darryl paarman Changed engine configuration - reload base map? Digital Self-tuning Forum 18
7 Engine 351W year to year changes? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
J How far can i go without changing the computer 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
1992 5.Slow GT Nitrous on a 98 explorer motor, yes/no if not what do i need to change? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
John Dirks Jr Cooling system changes 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
G Progress Thread change of look for sn95 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
O Changing transmission fluid in 94 V-6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
1 Oil change question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
F Anybody have experience changing halogen headlights to HIDs or LEDs? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M Looking for help in changing the bezel seal for my automatic shifter on my 83 mustang The Welcome Wagon 0
F Electrical Please help. In CA, have to legally change my 5.0 ECU from 89 to 91, What must be done to make it work? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
lxhatch91 Tdc and intake change 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
A Auto Transmission oil change. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
Cam Coppola Rear Gear Change 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
T Should I change the fluid in my 1990 AOD? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
R Where to get Shocks and Struts changed? (Houston) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M Just change my Diff fluid and.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
R Fox oil change 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
Colb Raxiom Smoked projector bulb change 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Noobz347 Temp Thread, Calling in Reinforcements to Change my TV Channel! :D 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
5.sloww How do you change your profile picture? The Welcome Wagon 1
Po43 Limp mode after changing axle ratio 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C Engine 88 gt long tube plug change Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 48
Similar threads
Top Bottom