91GTstroked
- Jun 14, 2007
Hey guys,
Looks like I have a massive lower intake gasket leak. Right behind the distributor on the block where rtv goes.
Just looking for tips and advice. My first time doing it. I planned on changing out fuel injector o-rings, distributor o-ring while I'm at it.
I have fel pro 1550S-3 gaskets, arp intake bolts, and right stuff rtv.
Thanks for any help you can provide.
