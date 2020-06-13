changing wheels

Good Evening everyone! Hoping to learn something ..... I am changing the wheels on my 95GT Convertible (stock wheels). I was thinking of putting Black Bullits on. But here is the question I have. My tires 245/45/17 have only 1,000 miles on them so I don't want to change them out. I have been told I can do 8 to 9.5 inch wheels for these tires. I am thinking of 30 offset on the back to bring them out a bit. But what does it do to the look if I go 8 inch or 9.5? Someone suggested 8 in on the front and 9 inch on the back. Not sure of the end result with the different sizes. Any info is appreciated.
 

