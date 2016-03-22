Charcoal Canister Connection On A 1987 Intake

Notice the large rubber hose that goes off screen....That connects to the solenoid valve that connect to the charcoal canister that connects to the....

manifold_upper_underside.sized.jpg


Charcoal canister plumbing - one 3/8" tube from the bottom of the upper manifold to the rubber hose. Rubber hose connects to one side of the canister solenoid valve. Other side of the solenoid valve connects to one side of the canister. The other side of the canister connects to a rubber hose that connects to a line that goes all the way back to the gas tank. There is an electrical connector coming from the passenger side injector harness near #1 injector that plugs into the canister solenoid valve. It's purpose is to vent the gas tank. The solenoid valve opens at cruse to provide some extra fuel. The canister is normally mounted on the passenger side frame rail near the smog pump pulley.

attachment.php?attachmentid=58191&stc=1&d=1241921055.gif


It does not weigh but a pound or so and helps richen up the cruse mixture. It draws no HP & keeps the car from smelling like gasoline in a closed garage. So with all these good things and no bad ones, why not hook it up & use it?


The purge valve solenoid connector is a dangling wire that is near the ECT sensor and oil filler on the passenger side rocker cover. The actual solenoid valve is down next to the carbon canister. There is about 12"-16" of wire that runs parallel to the canister vent hose that comes off the bottom side of the upper intake manifold. That hose connects one port of the solenoid valve; the other port connects to the carbon canister.

The purge valve solenoid should be available at your local auto parts store.

Purge valve solenoid:
6.jpg



The carbon canister is normally mounted on the passenger side frame rail near the smog pump pulley.
Carbon Canister:
CP2000photo%20primary__ra_p.jpg
 
Thanks for your reply. Yes it seems common to want to remove anything that is labeled 'smog' or 'emission' but this really does make sense. I am actually setting this up in a 74 Bronco. So the vapor line from the tank passes through the purge valve solenoid before it goes to the intake (from the pick I can't see an inlet and an outlet). Where does the purge valve solenoid usually mount? Do you have any pics of the purge valve solenoid connector and where it exactly connects to? I am setting this up with an aftermarket RJM harness and I think I may be missing the purge valve solenoid connector.

Does the CC have a dedicated inlet/outlet or does it not matter?

Also, I picked up in another thread that there are supposed to be 'mushroom caps' on the top of the CC. Any ideas what these do and where to get them?

Oh and you are talking about the vacuum line that runs straight off the page at 12:00 in your pick for the connection to the CC (through the purge valve solenoid), correct?

Thanks so much for your help!

Brett
 
The purge solenoid valve is stuck in between the two pieces of hose that connect to it; there is no solid mounting place for it.

The hose in the upper manifold picture at the 12:00 Position is the correct hose for the purge solenoid .

The "mushrooms" are covers for the 2 vertical vent tubes. They prevent water, dirt and other trash from getting in the vents.

The small tube on the side towards the rear of the canister goes to the gas tank.

The larger tube ton the side towards the front goes to the rubber tubing that connects to the purge solenoid valve.

See the picture of the canister for more visual help.
 
Hi I looked at my # 1 bank and I saw a pigtail there. It is a round connector with a single green wire and not a round/half round connector like your pic of the cc purge valve solenoid. Could this be the right one but with a different connector? I am using an RJM harness set up for the early Bronco. If it helps I can get a picture later tonight.

Also, the hose/port in the upper intake manifold that goes to the CC purge valve is connected to an Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator which is attached to BBK rails. the other plug in the intake manifold is plugged with a bolt. Any thoughts on how I should sort this out? I had a shop put this in a few years ago when I didn't have a garage so I unfortunately wasn't totally on top of their work. I have a few issues and this is one so I sincerely appreciate your help.

Brett
 
The carbon canister solenoid plugs into the passenger side EFI harness.


Diagrams courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air Mustangs
88-91_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif


Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs
mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg



See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring; http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.

94-95 Mustang wiring diagrams
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/#95-95Diagrams

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 91-93 Mass Air Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/91-93_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/88-91_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif

Ignition switch wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/IgnitionSwitchWiring.gif

Fuel, alternator, A/C and ignition wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/fuel-alt-links-ign-ac.gif

O2 sensor wiring harness
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangO2Harness.gif

Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg

HVAC vacuum diagram
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/Mustang_AC_heat_vacuum_controls.gif

TFI module differences & pin out
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/TFI_5.0_comparison.gif

Fuse box layout
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/MustangFuseBox.gif

Mustang 5.0 Lights and Radio schematic, by TMoss:
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxLights-Radio_diag.gif

87-92 power window wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang87-92 PowerWindowWiring.gif

93 power window wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang93PowerWindows.gif

T5 Cutaway showing T5 internal parts
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/5_Speed_Cutaway_Illustrated.jpg

Visual comparison of the Ford Fuel Injectors, picture by TMoss:
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/Ford_Injector_Guide.jpg

Convertible top motor wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang88VertTopMotorCkt.gif

Engine mounted fuel injector harness
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangEngineHarness.gif tang/tech/engine/images/mustang88VertTopMotorCkt.gif
 
How do you know if you have the solenoid hooked up correctly? I can't tell if I have it on backwards or not.
 
