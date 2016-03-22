Charcoal Canister Connection On A 1987 Intake

bcmbcmbcm
Hey folks,
Where do I connect a charcoal canister to an 1987 intake?
Thanks in advance,
Brett
The purge solenoid valve is stuck in between the two pieces of hose that connect to it; there is no solid mounting place for it.Thanks for your reply. Yes it seems common to want to remove anything that is labeled 'smog' or 'emission' but this really does make sense. I am actually setting this up in a 74 Bronco. So the vapor line from the tank passes through the purge valve solenoid before it goes to the intake (from the pick I can't see an inlet and an outlet). Where does the purge valve solenoid usually mount? Do you have any pics of the purge valve solenoid connector and where it exactly connects to? I am setting this up with an aftermarket RJM harness and I think I may be missing the purge valve solenoid connector.
Does the CC have a dedicated inlet/outlet or does it not matter?
Also, I picked up in another thread that there are supposed to be 'mushroom caps' on the top of the CC. Any ideas what these do and where to get them?
Oh and you are talking about the vacuum line that runs straight off the page at 12:00 in your pick for the connection to the CC (through the purge valve solenoid), correct?
Thanks so much for your help!
Brett
How do you know if you have the solenoid hooked up correctly? I can't tell if I have it on backwards or not.The carbon canister solenoid plugs into the passenger side EFI harness.
Diagrams courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds
Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air Mustangs
Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs
See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring; http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.
94-95 Mustang wiring diagrams
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/#95-95Diagrams
Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 91-93 Mass Air Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/91-93_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif
Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-91 Mass Air Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/88-91_5.0_EEC_Wiring_Diagram.gif
Ignition switch wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/IgnitionSwitchWiring.gif
Fuel, alternator, A/C and ignition wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/fuel-alt-links-ign-ac.gif
O2 sensor wiring harness
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangO2Harness.gif
Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.jpg
HVAC vacuum diagram
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/Mustang_AC_heat_vacuum_controls.gif
TFI module differences & pin out
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/TFI_5.0_comparison.gif
Fuse box layout
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/MustangFuseBox.gif
Mustang 5.0 Lights and Radio schematic, by TMoss:
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxLights-Radio_diag.gif
87-92 power window wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang87-92 PowerWindowWiring.gif
93 power window wiring
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang93PowerWindows.gif
T5 Cutaway showing T5 internal parts
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/5_Speed_Cutaway_Illustrated.jpg
Visual comparison of the Ford Fuel Injectors, picture by TMoss:
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/Ford_Injector_Guide.jpg
Convertible top motor wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang88VertTopMotorCkt.gif
Engine mounted fuel injector harness
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangEngineHarness.gif tang/tech/engine/images/mustang88VertTopMotorCkt.gif