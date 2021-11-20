Electrical Charging Warn light stays on

So this started just the other day.

The charging warning light (battery symbol) stays on all the time. Stock voltage gauge works great and testing volts at battery while idling is 13.5-14.3 steady.

Thoughts on what issue I have.

Car is a 1990 GT with a 3G conversion done 5 years ago (about 15,000 km driven). All dash and wiring is stock (even stock radio). Added a dual wideband system and an aftermarket electric oil pressure gauge in A pillar a couple years ago.
 

