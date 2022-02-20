Morning Everyone... I'm new here. I recently purchased a 67 Coupe that was made... Eleanor-esque.



C-Code original 289

Holley 4160

Auto

No AC,

Manual x4 Drum Brakes,

Manual Steering,

FOUR hood pins (because who doesn't love removing the hood (thankfully, it's fiberglass) every time you want to do anything under there?) and lots of other stuff...



Car had sat for a couple years with routine starting before I bought it. Drained old gas, added new high-test, pulled and had carb rebuilt. (including new power valve.)



Pulled the plugs... black as my soul. Replaced.

Pulled the original coil... replaced with mst.

Pulled points... replaced with pertronix.

Tuesday or so I'll be replacing the spark plug wires. Then new valve cover gaskets.



Here's the thing...

It starts! It Idles... sort of. Goose the throttle when it's warm, it stumbles and/or dies. Put it in gear and... dies. Keep the RPMs up and it'll go, but, come to an intersection, stop sign, etc, and... dies.



On the vacuum gauge it's reading about 15 bars, +/- 1 inch hg.



I'm scratching my head here. Can't adjust the idle or mixture if it won't stay idling! Can't keep it idling even when running really rich (which it was before, due to blown power valve and a way weird metering block (both replaced during rebuild.)



Anyone have any ideas?