I got my car started last night, turned out I wasn’t on compression strokebut now I’m freaking out cuz I have the check engine light is stuck on. No blinking just stuck on. Other then a loose gas cap what could cause this to stay on? I was researching and I saw a video on clear flood mode thinking I might’ve flooded the engine because I’ve been cranking it so many times trying to start it, Your supposed to hold pedal all the way down with clutch pedal and turn on it shouldn’t turn on but mine did! That scared me it was a a hi rpm I don’t think I’ll try that again any suggestions....worst case sceneries?