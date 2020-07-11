Check out what I picked up

93 teal terror
Founding Member
-
- Jul 13, 2001
-
- 927
-
- 25
-
- 49
No not the corona virus.
Found this for $200. I think all its missing is the hardware. Can't go wrong for that price. I might have it media blasted and powder coated a dark gray.
While replacing the thermostat I broke a bolt off and went down the rabbit hole that it meant I needed a new motor with 4 bolt main, and then trans, then brakes, then paint, then interior. Shaping up to be a $20k thermostat.
Though I feel that if I am this far into the motor I might as well do the H/C too..but then I don't want to put that on a 190k mile short block. See above.
Anyway cool old school find.
Found this for $200. I think all its missing is the hardware. Can't go wrong for that price. I might have it media blasted and powder coated a dark gray.
While replacing the thermostat I broke a bolt off and went down the rabbit hole that it meant I needed a new motor with 4 bolt main, and then trans, then brakes, then paint, then interior. Shaping up to be a $20k thermostat.
Though I feel that if I am this far into the motor I might as well do the H/C too..but then I don't want to put that on a 190k mile short block. See above.
Anyway cool old school find.
Attachments
-
374 KB Views: 5