Check out what I picked up

93 teal terror

93 teal terror

Founding Member
Jul 13, 2001
927
25
49
Durham N.C.
members.cardomain.com
No not the corona virus.

Found this for $200. I think all its missing is the hardware. Can't go wrong for that price. I might have it media blasted and powder coated a dark gray.

While replacing the thermostat I broke a bolt off and went down the rabbit hole that it meant I needed a new motor with 4 bolt main, and then trans, then brakes, then paint, then interior. Shaping up to be a $20k thermostat.

Though I feel that if I am this far into the motor I might as well do the H/C too..but then I don't want to put that on a 190k mile short block. See above.

Anyway cool old school find.

20200711_145530.jpg
 

Attachments

  • Like
Reactions: General karthief

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
GroverDill Check Out What I Just Picked Up For My Fox 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
yellowstang1994 Check out my '94 Stang I picked up a month or so ago! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
FirefighterSQ47 New guy checking in The Welcome Wagon 5
C Hi guys i just got a 2003 mustang gt 4.6 how do check kow it the car has pi heads SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
Dans30250 88 GT Check engine light following 70mm throttle body and egr spacer installation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
FoxMustangLvr What car parts are you buying with your stimulus check? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 71
D check engine light 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
Foxslider General Check it out: 2018 mustang cobra jet 50th anniversary Special Production 0
1 Engine Check engine light with no stored codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Kyler91lx Random check engine and idle?! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Anti_Hero0932 Price Check What is it Worth?!?!? 0
P Help!! Open Injector Circuit Codes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
Rt jam Fuel Fuel pressure check 1993 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S 1993 Mustang GT will not display check engine light until it is turned over and will not throw codes... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M manual calls for 6qts what should dipstick read 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T 66 A/C - How do I check for leaks before charging 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
M Check manual transmission fluid level 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Any links that detail computer codes (inputs/outputs resulting in check engine lights) - 1997 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 5
swooshdave Engine and Trans Price Check What is it Worth?!?!? 19
S Check engine light making me crazy 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
N Sanity check, value on an 87 T-Top car? What is it Worth?!?!? 6
Wayne Waldrep Oil Pressure check with a drill 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
M 02 mustang misfire 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
E Checking in The Welcome Wagon 2
G Engine How to check cooling system if it contains air in it SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
K Check engine light , o2 sensors 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
TomOsiris Stalling between shifts, burning smell, check engine light 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 20
D Electrical 21 check engine light clicks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D Washed engine bay on 3 valve mustang 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
J Power steering checking and filling 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
A Exhaust 99 V6, P0135 Code SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
P Hi everyone. Just checking in. Im new here and i have a few issues with my 99 coupe with the v6. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
B Check engine went out and staid out SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
STROKED_LX Fuel 89 Notch, cranks no start (did check list) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
MarineDeuce Engine 2013 Check Engine Light and 10 codes!!! 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
B Checking out a 1999 SVT Rebuilt Cobra 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
SkyBlast Tire size check 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
4 Price Check - 2004 Mach 1 with ~28k Miles 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
B Help checking a 2013 GT500 in Scottsdale, AZ? The Welcome Wagon 0
Mstng93SSP Fox Check this out (93 cobra) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
C Smog Check Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
94chirps Check Engine Light HELP!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
G 07 GTCS - check engine light 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
D Engine Pvc filter check help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B 08 GT check engine lite won’t come on! Help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B 08 Mustang GT with no check engine light 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 5
P Just heard of you guys.I thought I check you out. The Welcome Wagon 1
Chuckman Electrical Can someone double check this wiring diagram? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
KZGUNS Checking in for the first time The Welcome Wagon 1
ponyrde2010 Engine Help, car needs check up, sitting for awhile 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom