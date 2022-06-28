mattys91gt
Feb 3, 2022
- 256
- 18
- 28
- 40
ok the first try leaked I need to scrap more carbon chunks off this has so much carbon and definitely where I had a exhaust leak coming from and should I use copper rtv or red rtvI’d sawzall the pipe right behind the fitting, pinch down the end with channel locks, then fold it over and pinch again and call it a day.
I've never used copper it says it works on higher heat then redI would use red high temp, I've never used the copper stuff
I got the pipe off and I cleaned it on the back of the heads a lot better I didn't let the RTV setup long enough so today I'll let it set up most of the dayHow crusty is it back behind the engine? You should really just remove the pipe but the challenge is getting the block offs installed. If they are all carboned up it’s gonna be hard
I tried again today to get them not to leak but still having air coming out of themThis might be an option to permanently block off the ports and scrap the pipe completely
SVE Smog Port Block Off Plate Kit 5.0/5.8 - LMR.comBlock off the smog ports on your Mustang 5.0 or 5.8 not originally equipped with smog equipment using this SVE smog port block off kit!lmr.com
what I did was took the pipe off and cut the ends and flipped sides and our rtv and bolted them back on but I have the plugs for the head coming today does anything else need to come off when putting the plugs in the back of the headsYes you can buy a cap for that thread
Best bet is just to replace the crossover pipe and the one way valve
how did u block off the 2 holes? mine sealed now with the ends flippedI have never installed the plugs but you should not have to take anything off
You can remove the crossover without removing anything
I couldn't get them to seal correctly the first few tries but trying to get all that carbon out to find the threads will be fun and I put them on with red rtv I was told to use copper rtvI have never installed any block off plugs
Mine's a 69 with no Thermactor
But a new pipe and one way valve is how we fixed them at the dealer
If you flipped them and have successfully blocked them off
Why buy more plugs?
ya I had the red on all day yesterday did the final tighten last night then put a bead copper rtv on the outside of them both went for my first drive this morning seems ok but got code 31 I have the book for the codes could I have the Evr plugged in wrong or bad cheap EGR and vavle cause the check engine light will come on when I step on gas then go away and come backYes there are threads back there, it's going to be tough to clean out the carbon and install the plugs with the heads on the engine in the car. I would take pieces you have, make sure the pipe is crimped closed and clean the mating surface good, use brake clean or paint thinner to prep both surfaces, apply the copper sealant, tighten down and let it cure over night, there is a gasket that is used there, I don't know if it is available separate from the replacement pipe, I had a couple from a 'top end' gasket kit.
If you use the copper or red high temp gasket stuff you have to let it set up over night.