General karthief said: Yes there are threads back there, it's going to be tough to clean out the carbon and install the plugs with the heads on the engine in the car. I would take pieces you have, make sure the pipe is crimped closed and clean the mating surface good, use brake clean or paint thinner to prep both surfaces, apply the copper sealant, tighten down and let it cure over night, there is a gasket that is used there, I don't know if it is available separate from the replacement pipe, I had a couple from a 'top end' gasket kit.

If you use the copper or red high temp gasket stuff you have to let it set up over night. Click to expand...

ya I had the red on all day yesterday did the final tighten last night then put a bead copper rtv on the outside of them both went for my first drive this morning seems ok but got code 31 I have the book for the codes could I have the Evr plugged in wrong or bad cheap EGR and vavle cause the check engine light will come on when I step on gas then go away and come back