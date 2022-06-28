Fox check valve broke off

mattys91gt

mattys91gt

Feb 3, 2022
so I had the pipe that goes to the back of the heads just capped off and I bumped it and it broke what do I cap do I get or from the pics what do I do
 

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

I’d sawzall the pipe right behind the fitting, pinch down the end with channel locks, then fold it over and pinch again and call it a day.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

How crusty is it back behind the engine? You should really just remove the pipe but the challenge is getting the block offs installed. If they are all carboned up it’s gonna be hard
 
mattys91gt

mattys91gt

Mustang5L5 said:
How crusty is it back behind the engine? You should really just remove the pipe but the challenge is getting the block offs installed. If they are all carboned up it’s gonna be hard
I got the pipe off and I cleaned it on the back of the heads a lot better I didn't let the RTV setup long enough so today I'll let it set up most of the day
 
mattys91gt

mattys91gt

manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

I have never installed the plugs but you should not have to take anything off
You can remove the crossover without removing anything
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

I have never installed any block off plugs
Mine's a 69 with no Thermactor
But a new pipe and one way valve is how we fixed them at the dealer
If you flipped them and have successfully blocked them off
Why buy more plugs?
 
mattys91gt

mattys91gt

manicmechanic007 said:
I have never installed any block off plugs
Mine's a 69 with no Thermactor
But a new pipe and one way valve is how we fixed them at the dealer
If you flipped them and have successfully blocked them off
Why buy more plugs?
I couldn't get them to seal correctly the first few tries but trying to get all that carbon out to find the threads will be fun and I put them on with red rtv I was told to use copper rtv
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

I don't believe there are threads in those holes in the back of the heads and the crossover pipe just seals with a good fit
The rtv color matters little. Some of it does withstand heat better like the copper color stuff
The cheap route is just to crimp the pipes off and weld them shut
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Yes there are threads back there, it's going to be tough to clean out the carbon and install the plugs with the heads on the engine in the car. I would take pieces you have, make sure the pipe is crimped closed and clean the mating surface good, use brake clean or paint thinner to prep both surfaces, apply the copper sealant, tighten down and let it cure over night, there is a gasket that is used there, I don't know if it is available separate from the replacement pipe, I had a couple from a 'top end' gasket kit.
If you use the copper or red high temp gasket stuff you have to let it set up over night.
 
mattys91gt

mattys91gt

General karthief said:
Yes there are threads back there, it's going to be tough to clean out the carbon and install the plugs with the heads on the engine in the car. I would take pieces you have, make sure the pipe is crimped closed and clean the mating surface good, use brake clean or paint thinner to prep both surfaces, apply the copper sealant, tighten down and let it cure over night, there is a gasket that is used there, I don't know if it is available separate from the replacement pipe, I had a couple from a 'top end' gasket kit.
If you use the copper or red high temp gasket stuff you have to let it set up over night.
ya I had the red on all day yesterday did the final tighten last night then put a bead copper rtv on the outside of them both went for my first drive this morning seems ok but got code 31 I have the book for the codes could I have the Evr plugged in wrong or bad cheap EGR and vavle cause the check engine light will come on when I step on gas then go away and come back
 
