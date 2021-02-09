Drivetrain Checking for bent rear end

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,652
835
174
Kearney, NE
I think I figured out how to check if an 8.8” rear is bent without the housing end tool @CarMichael Angelo borrowed from a friend.
Before I tie in the algebra I have been helping my kids with, which tube or tubes is most likely to bend and are they going to twist or move forward or back?

A hint, they have been graphing parallel lines and linear equations. All I need is a straight edge and a caliper. And no more freakin’ snow with daily highs below zero.
 

