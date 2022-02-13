Checking fuel pressure

J

john1843

New Member
May 28, 2019
8
0
1
68
richland oregon
2003 4.6 I do have the shrader valve on the fuel rail however I need the adapter to fit the valve, purchased a fuel pump test kit and it seems to be lacking a connector to go from my gauge to the schrader valve, the end of my gauge is a 1/4 inch fitting so I need an adapter to go from 1/4 inch to the shrader valve. Do you know what adapter I would need? I can find some but they don't have the part that would open the core in the valve?
Thanks
 

