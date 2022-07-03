Checking the gear ratio question

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
Bradenton Fl 34212
I am going to be replacing my 65 Mustang 289 Rear end gears but first I have to figure out the ratio that is in there.
I have read numerous articles on how to count the revolutions of the wheel compared to the drive shaft.
I have repeatedly done the process and came up with one full wheel turn equals 1.4 shaft turns.
I even did the wheel ten times and came up with 14 shaft turns. Regardless it is only 1.4 turns
What could my wheel ratio be.
Thanks.
 

2Blue2

2Blue2

Mod Dude
Mar 5, 2019
Oahu
Assuming the following, No Axle Tag, no Door tag and thats its the stock 8 inch;


I come up with 3:00 for your numbers but I could be wrong.
Need more info.


