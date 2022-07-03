Checking the gear ratio question

Woody3882
I am going to be replacing my 65 Mustang 289 Rear end gears but first I have to figure out the ratio that is in there.
I have read numerous articles on how to count the revolutions of the wheel compared to the drive shaft.
I have repeatedly done the process and came up with one full wheel turn equals 1.4 shaft turns.
I even did the wheel ten times and came up with 14 shaft turns. Regardless it is only 1.4 turns
What could my wheel ratio be.
Thanks.
