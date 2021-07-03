So about 3 months ago, I installed a new clutch and had my transmission rebuilt. Everything drives great and have had zero issues. Clutch is all broken in, I've already put about 2,000 miles on the car since. About 2 months ago I started noticing a chirping sound when slowing down like when approaching a stop light. I thought it was a bearing or brakes but after fiddling around, I found out it only does it while decelerating in neutral. So if I hold the clutch in or throw it in neutral it will start chirping around 30mph until about 15mph. Any one have a clue what this might be?