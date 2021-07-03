Drivetrain Chirping sound after transmission rebuild??

AbhorrentSpecies

AbhorrentSpecies

Active Member
Jun 14, 2020
138
14
28
35
Las Vegas
So about 3 months ago, I installed a new clutch and had my transmission rebuilt. Everything drives great and have had zero issues. Clutch is all broken in, I've already put about 2,000 miles on the car since. About 2 months ago I started noticing a chirping sound when slowing down like when approaching a stop light. I thought it was a bearing or brakes but after fiddling around, I found out it only does it while decelerating in neutral. So if I hold the clutch in or throw it in neutral it will start chirping around 30mph until about 15mph. Any one have a clue what this might be?
 

Top Bottom