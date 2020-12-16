Choke Plate not functioning correctly

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
98
4
8
Fort Worth, TX
On my 71 Mach1 with 351 W it seems my Summit Racing 4bbl electric carb choke plate is not working correctly and my warm idle is to fast.
Just idling the car will get to approx. 12 mph and when stopped in park will not idle down.
The carb is not quite 3 years old. I am going by ear have no tach or vacuum gauge.
Attached some pictures of the choke plate at different stages.
Looking for suggestions.
 

Attachments

  • 73B80EC6-4621-49A2-98A6-520877E43F71.jpeg
    73B80EC6-4621-49A2-98A6-520877E43F71.jpeg
    277.9 KB · Views: 2
  • D46B494C-6231-4475-A455-55029539C1DA.jpeg
    D46B494C-6231-4475-A455-55029539C1DA.jpeg
    254.7 KB · Views: 2
  • A9292A05-8BB6-498A-8452-D15B1ED5247B.jpeg
    A9292A05-8BB6-498A-8452-D15B1ED5247B.jpeg
    281.1 KB · Views: 2
  • 4DE565CD-5C14-4349-85C4-370E47A641B5.jpeg
    4DE565CD-5C14-4349-85C4-370E47A641B5.jpeg
    255 KB · Views: 2

