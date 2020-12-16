Choke Plate not functioning correctly

On my 71 Mach1 with 351 W it seems my Summit Racing 4bbl electric carb choke plate is not working correctly and my warm idle is to fast.

Just idling the car will get to approx. 12 mph and when stopped in park will not idle down.

The carb is not quite 3 years old. I am going by ear have no tach or vacuum gauge.

Attached some pictures of the choke plate at different stages.

Looking for suggestions.