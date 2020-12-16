Choke plate not functioning

Can you post a pic of the carb without the air cleaner on it? I would like to see what model it is and look for oddities.

If it is an electric choke, check the power and ground wires. Also check the terminals with an ohm meter to make sure the choke coil still conducts electricity.

With the car off and cold, hold the throttle open a ways and see if you can move the flap open easily, and if it springs back.

There is likely a high idle stepped cam and screw to keep the idle up while the choke is not fully open. On a Holley style carb, it’s under the choke housing and hard to see. It should move easily with the throttle held open when the choke flap is open.

Then I’d try adjusting the choke coil (choke pull off) so it just barely is closed coil, and see if it opens when warmed up.