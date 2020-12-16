Choke plate not functioning

On my 71 Mach 1 with 351 W It seems my choke plate is not functioning correctly. I have a summit racing 4 bbl carb not quite 3 yrs old. Also my idle speed when warm will not reduce. In drive with no gas applied the car will get up to 12 mph.
I do not have a tach or vacuum gauge so I and just going by sound.
I have attached some pics of the choke plate at various stages.
Suggestions?
 

Attachments

  • CC702C44-3010-4CFE-8948-CFC088CBB420.jpeg
    CC702C44-3010-4CFE-8948-CFC088CBB420.jpeg
    331.4 KB · Views: 3
  • 80C5047F-9F99-4232-8DEB-02F420AC021D.jpeg
    80C5047F-9F99-4232-8DEB-02F420AC021D.jpeg
    284.7 KB · Views: 3
  • 60C62AA4-ED3B-41B7-9259-C0602A5E3CFD.jpeg
    60C62AA4-ED3B-41B7-9259-C0602A5E3CFD.jpeg
    326.4 KB · Views: 2
  • 14AA44D9-71F7-46FF-A4D4-DED64862D873.jpeg
    14AA44D9-71F7-46FF-A4D4-DED64862D873.jpeg
    286.9 KB · Views: 2

Can you post a pic of the carb without the air cleaner on it? I would like to see what model it is and look for oddities.
If it is an electric choke, check the power and ground wires. Also check the terminals with an ohm meter to make sure the choke coil still conducts electricity.
With the car off and cold, hold the throttle open a ways and see if you can move the flap open easily, and if it springs back.
There is likely a high idle stepped cam and screw to keep the idle up while the choke is not fully open. On a Holley style carb, it’s under the choke housing and hard to see. It should move easily with the throttle held open when the choke flap is open.
Then I’d try adjusting the choke coil (choke pull off) so it just barely is closed coil, and see if it opens when warmed up.
 
Top Bottom