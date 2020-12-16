Choke plate not functioning

JJHstang
Member
-
- Sep 12, 2018
-
- 99
-
- 4
-
- 8
On my 71 Mach 1 with 351 W It seems my choke plate is not functioning correctly. I have a summit racing 4 bbl carb not quite 3 yrs old. Also my idle speed when warm will not reduce. In drive with no gas applied the car will get up to 12 mph.
I do not have a tach or vacuum gauge so I and just going by sound.
I have attached some pics of the choke plate at various stages.
Suggestions?
I do not have a tach or vacuum gauge so I and just going by sound.
I have attached some pics of the choke plate at various stages.
Suggestions?