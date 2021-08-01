Chris from Washington State

Don't try to pick a forum without your glasses on you will get the year mixed up....hahaha. Here is where I wanted to post first.





Hello everyone,

So excited to be apart of this collective of minds in the mustang genre. I am about to embark on my first adventure with the 91 foxbody. Its going from EFI (pain in my butt) to all new old school carb. I will be doing all detail process along the way. Look forward to the groups help and insight.



More to come soon.



Cheers.