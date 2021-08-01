Chris from Washington State

Washington
Don't try to pick a forum without your glasses on you will get the year mixed up....hahaha. Here is where I wanted to post first.


Hello everyone,
So excited to be apart of this collective of minds in the mustang genre. I am about to embark on my first adventure with the 91 foxbody. Its going from EFI (pain in my butt) to all new old school carb. I will be doing all detail process along the way. Look forward to the groups help and insight.

More to come soon.

Cheers.
 

Acworth, GA
Welcome to forum. You won't get much support on the carb swap here. There are a handful of carb Mustangs here, but most of the regular contributors have factory fuel injection. There number of people using aftermarket EFI is growing on this group.

Kurt
 
