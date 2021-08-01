Chris from Washington with my 1991 5.0 lx Hatchback

cwoolington
New Member
-
- Aug 1, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 47
Hello everyone,
So excited to be apart of this collective of minds in the mustang genre. I am about to embark on my first adventure with the 91 foxbody. Its going from EFI (pain in my butt) to all new old school carb. I will be doing all detail process along the way. Look forward to the groups help and insight.
More to come soon.
Cheers.
So excited to be apart of this collective of minds in the mustang genre. I am about to embark on my first adventure with the 91 foxbody. Its going from EFI (pain in my butt) to all new old school carb. I will be doing all detail process along the way. Look forward to the groups help and insight.
More to come soon.
Cheers.