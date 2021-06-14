I had the same headers on my car previously.



The Chrome will rainbow over time, and then turn to rust. Eventually i had to remove the headers, sandblast them, and paint them in high-heat black paint. That finish actually lasted longer than the chrome did. The engine bay got hot. Not blistering hot, but they did nothing for heat retention. After a good long drive everything will be heat soaked due to the headers. I've cooked steak tips on them during a cruise before.



I ended up removing them this past build and installing ceramic-coated headers to try and cut down on the heat, which was my #1 complaint with the 1515's.