Exhaust Chrome Header Question

I bought a set of BBK 1515 chrome headers for my GT-40P head swap. I'm not a chrome guy, but didn't want to fork out the extra dollars for the ceramic coating. Probably should have re-thought that, but what's done is done. Do the chrome headers make the engine bay hotter than traditional painted headers? If so, should I buy some wrap for the headers to keep the engine bay temperature down? I'm not concerned about the headers turning blue after time, more the engine bay getting hotter. Thoughts/advice?
 

I had the same headers on my car previously.

The Chrome will rainbow over time, and then turn to rust. Eventually i had to remove the headers, sandblast them, and paint them in high-heat black paint. That finish actually lasted longer than the chrome did. The engine bay got hot. Not blistering hot, but they did nothing for heat retention. After a good long drive everything will be heat soaked due to the headers. I've cooked steak tips on them during a cruise before.

I ended up removing them this past build and installing ceramic-coated headers to try and cut down on the heat, which was my #1 complaint with the 1515's.
 
