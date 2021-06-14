Middleagecrisis
Aug 23, 2020
- 48
- 17
- 18
- 60
I bought a set of BBK 1515 chrome headers for my GT-40P head swap. I'm not a chrome guy, but didn't want to fork out the extra dollars for the ceramic coating. Probably should have re-thought that, but what's done is done. Do the chrome headers make the engine bay hotter than traditional painted headers? If so, should I buy some wrap for the headers to keep the engine bay temperature down? I'm not concerned about the headers turning blue after time, more the engine bay getting hotter. Thoughts/advice?