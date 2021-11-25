Hey guys!I'm looking to take delivery of my 93 lx hatch reef blue tomorrow! It's basically all stock except for a catback exhaust.I plan on keeping it stock for the most part, but always thought chrome ponies look great on reef blue. Plus it's easy to swap back to the original wheels.I'm keeping the stock suspension, so I want it to fill the fenders decently.Currently LMR doesn't have them in stock, but no rush. I'm thinking a staggered look, 17x8 and 17x9's.Thanks and Happy Thanksgiving!