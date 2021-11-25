Fox Chrome pony wheels, what size?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
298
98
38
Hey guys!

I'm looking to take delivery of my 93 lx hatch reef blue tomorrow! It's basically all stock except for a catback exhaust.

I plan on keeping it stock for the most part, but always thought chrome ponies look great on reef blue. Plus it's easy to swap back to the original wheels.

I'm keeping the stock suspension, so I want it to fill the fenders decently.

Currently LMR doesn't have them in stock, but no rush. I'm thinking a staggered look, 17x8 and 17x9's.

Thanks and Happy Thanksgiving!

 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20211123-171630.png
    Screenshot_20211123-171630.png
    463 KB · Views: 7
  • Screenshot_20211121-210535.png
    Screenshot_20211121-210535.png
    727.1 KB · Views: 7

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
wheel fit question
Replies
3
Views
592
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
kendawg73
Fox What tire size is anybody with 17x9/17x10 wheels running?
Replies
33
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Habu135
Habu135
JKWilson61
Progress Thread Project 2nd Chance Pony - Status Update
Replies
22
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JKWilson61
JKWilson61
2007_Crown_Vic
What Rims Would You Get?
Replies
19
Views
783
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Top Bottom