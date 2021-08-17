I hadn't given up on the bumper yet, and I kinda couldn't since I couldn't find another Cobra bumper for sale. Hand sanding was taking too long, so I broke out my power sander with 80 grit sandpaper sheets. It did a great job on paint and the cured bondo, but not so good on the urethane.At this point, I've run out of the bondo I bought off eBay and I'm STILL not done. We're past red flags, and I've now got flashing red lights all over. I keep expecing a robot to roll up and shout "Danger danger, Will Robinson!" But again, no bumpers for sale. Even if I found a replacement bumper, it would be much more expensive than buying more epoxy bondo. So I soldiered on. I still couldn't find the smaller syringes of the epoxy bondo, so I decided to buy one of the larger kits I found locally. Those kits are for larger repairs, and require you to mix a lot of epoxy together at one time. If I didn't use one of those kits, the project would stop until I bought more from eBay. So I bought the kit. I mixed the two parts together, and there was so much epoxy I could easily fill in the three low spots. And I still had a lot of mixed epoxy left that would go to waste. I used most of it to fill in the spots between the letters as they were low spots too.I waited a couple of days, then checked to see if the epoxy had cured. It should have cured in minutes, but I laid it down pretty thick. I could see streaks of two different colors of gray in the epoxy, a sure sign I hadn't mixed it well enough. Crap. Time to test if the epoxy was either strong enough, or I'd have to take it off.Oops.Double crap. Gonna have to scrape off all the gray epoxy. The stuff from eBay mixed well and dried black instead of gray, so I figured I'd only have to scrape off the new stuff. Boy, was I wrong.That's all of the epoxy I put on. ALL OF IT. For some reason, I thought the brown color on the bumper was urethane. Nope! It looks like it was the factory primer, as the only thing under it is the tan-colored urethane. The epoxy attached really well to the paint, and the paint came off the urethane real easy with the scraper. However, some of the epoxy was laid down on the urethane directly and it did NOT want to come off. I'll have to sand it off. But this means I have to start all over again.I couldn't.I just couldn't.Yes, I can properly strip the bumper down to the urethane and buy more epoxy. But even if I replace what came off, it's going to need a LOT more. And I'm having a hard time finding more epoxy. Even if I could buy more epoxy cheap, I could still spend $100+ on epoxy to fix this bumper. And I'm not confident I can fix everything. I can see several ways of modifying the bumper so it would look good, but it wouldn't be CORRECT. And that would bother me a lot. So I put the project on hold to figure out what to do next. I should have started sanding the front bumper, but eh.