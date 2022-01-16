I finished stripping off the old paint, or at least everything that the acetone would melt. And found a lot of hidden damage. I originally bought the bumper several years ago from a guy on the Corral. He said the bumper was in good shape, primed and ready for paint. With everything off that the acetone would remove, I can now see that was a bald-faced lie. The bumper is badly warped in the middle, and someone used a lot of primer to fill it in. I knew the 'COBRA' letters were kinda warped, but at the time I figured it was no big deal. These bumpers are really hard to find, and I got it for a really good deal, so I figured I could fix the 'minor' issues. In the photo below, the three green pieces of tape mark three major low spots in the bumper. Those low spots are partially filled in with Bondo Bumper Filler, a flexible two-part epoxy that's intended for bumper repair and as filler. This is different stuff than the regular Bondo, it's sold specifically as flexible bumper repair. When I bought the bumper, I had never seen a Cobra rear bumper before so I wasn't exactly sure how it was SUPPOSED to be shaped. Were the low spots I felt supposed to be low, and the high spots to be sanded down? Or should the low spots be filled? Or both? I'm really slow at this part, trying to figure out what the proper shape should be. My technique is to add some filler and shape it a bit, then repeat until the area FEELS right.And there's still a lot more that's wrong with this bumper.I really thought that this bumper was ready for paint, but there's so much to fix now that I can't think about painting yet. And I ran out of the Bondo epoxy; they're small tubes, so no big deal. But with the pandemic, no one has any in stock. Not even Amazon. I had to go to eBay to buy more. This is already raising red flags with me - a bumper that was 'supposed' to be good, needs this much repair? Something is very wrong. I decided to do some internet research while I waited for the epoxy from eBay to arrive. It took a while, but I found some close-up photos of Cobra rear bumpers. Most were from eBay auctions selling 'COBRA' inset letters, but some were from 95steedamustang's 94 Cobra build. The photos told me this - the bumper should be shaped just like all the 94-98 bumpers, except for the 'COBRA' letters in place of 'MUSTANG' or 'MUSTANG GT'. No added curves or fancy shapes to further distinguish it from other bumpers. The bevels around the letters seem sharper than on the other bumpers, but that's another issue I haven't gotten to yet. Now that I can compare the shape of the Cobra rear bumper to my existing bumper, I can tell what's wrong. The low spots are really low, and one of the high spots might be too high. The bondo'd spots are getting bigger as I try to fill them in. AND, I found another high spot. Check out the new sanded area.I don't have a photo of it, but I know how the bumper got warped. There's some filler in the back of the bumper, looks like that spray foam in a can. I'm guessing the previous owner didn't want the bumper to warp, so he filled in the back with spray foam. Problem is, that spray foam gets really hot when it cures and it warped the bumper badly. He tried to fix it, then dumped it off on some sucker that didn't know any better. And this time, that sucker was me.