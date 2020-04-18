Cigarette lighter wiring

Mustang5L5

A little massaging and it went right in
Year of car?


EDit: blue with white stripe is the power from the fuse. Black is ground. Other blue is the bulb that mounts on the side of the cig lighter
 
Reyyyyab

kiddiccarus said:
I would love to know this also. I am going to add in some in the front

Post up the parts your going to use with pictures.
Post the part numbers
Post HOW your putting them in also. I am very curious.
image.jpg

I got this from amazon for $12. Im going to drill a hole big enough in the ash tray in the back for the charging port so i can just pop it in. Im still thinking of a way to discontinue the push function of the ash tray but that’s about it. I will post the pictures when im done with it
 
