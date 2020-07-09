CJ Pony issues

Anyone having issues reaching CJ Pony? I wanted to order a new temp gauge hopefully to fix my not working gauge. I went to the web page to place the order and apparently CJ doesn't stock that gauge and said it would be 5-7 days before it shipped. So I called to see what that real situation was. I called them 14X yesterday. I waited on line, told them to call me back numerous times. Their phone system dropped my call each time somewhere along the process. So I placed the order off the web page hoping for the best. I got a confirmation email back saying CJ charged me for the dash screws but did not charge for the gauge. What does that mean? So I called them again today. First call I said call me back. The phone message said someone would call me back within 705 minutes. Really?! So I called back and waited on the phone. It said I had to wait 38 minutes. At 30 minutes it told me someone would be with me in 4 minutes. It did that several times. The last time it dropped my call. I waited on the phone for over 30 minutes to talk to someone and then it dropped my call. In the last two days CJ's phone system dropped my call 15 times! I guess I am waiting another 9 hours for them to call me back. I just want to know if I am going to get my temp gauge. Any one have a recommendation of another vendor that carries stock Ford temp gauges for a 1968 Mustang?
By the way I was going to post this in the CJ Pony Vendor page here but I don't have rights to do that. Hopefully someone at CJ will see this complaint. Oh and I did email them 3 times. No response.
 

